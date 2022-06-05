Marcos to continue vlogging amid presidency

President-elect Bongbong Marcos will continue his vlogging activities even if he already assumes the country’s top post.

Marcos said that he will continue to use the platform so that the public can get the information straight from the horse’s mouth.

He also said that through his vlogs, the public can get alternative source of information apart from mainstream media.

“Ipagpapatuloy talaga namin ‘yang vlog na ito. Every so often, mayroon tayong paliwanag doon sa ating ginagawa para hindi lamang sa pahayagan ang inyong nagiging balita, kung hindi pati na from the horse’s mouth, ‘ika nga,” Marcos said.

“Kailangan ko talagang ipaliwanag kung ano ang aming mga ginagawa… ipaalam sa inyo kung ano ba sa inyong palagay ang tama na dapat gawin at kung ano pa… at marinig ang inyong comment kung ano pa ang mga kakulangan na dapat tugunan,” he added.

Marcos made the response after a netizen asked him if he will continue his vlogs even though he will be very busy with his new task.

“Iyong pag-share ninyo, pag-like, at iyong iba ine-edit pa sa TikTok, lahat po iyan ay malaking tulong,” he said.