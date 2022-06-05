‘Libreng Sakay’: Passengers from NAIA can expect free rides from June 15

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced on Friday, June 3 that ride-hailing app Grab will be providing free transportation for passengers from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 and 3 to any point in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to DOTr, they welcome the free shuttle rides and consider it a big support to passengers arriving NAIA.

“Malaking bagay itong Libreng Sakay mula sa Grab para sa ating mga pasahero upang agaran silang makauwi sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Grab sa inisyatibong ito na malaking tulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said in a stement.

The department expressed gratitude to Grab as they see the move as an augmentation to DOTr and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)’s Libreng Sakay Program.

As part of the program, DOTr is implementing free rides for MRT-3 passengers until July 30 from 4:40am – 1:10pm. The program started last March 28 and was extended to help commuters.

JUST IN: LIBRENG SAKAY SA MRT-3, EXTENDED MULI HANGGANG JUNE 30! Magpapatuloy ang libreng sakay sa MRT-3 hanggang ika-30 ng Hunyo 2022 sa kabuuan ng operating hours mula 4:40AM hanggang 10:10PM. Buong detalye: https://t.co/g94k8lgoXC pic.twitter.com/2bkixNGlUI — DOTrPH 🇵🇭 (@DOTrPH) May 25, 2022