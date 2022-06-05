Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Libreng Sakay’: Passengers from NAIA can expect free rides from June 15

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar3 hours ago

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced on Friday, June 3 that ride-hailing app Grab will be providing free transportation for passengers from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 and 3 to any point in the National Capital Region (NCR).

grabaaa

According to DOTr, they welcome the free shuttle rides and consider it a big support to passengers arriving NAIA.

“Malaking bagay itong Libreng Sakay mula sa Grab para sa ating mga pasahero upang agaran silang makauwi sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Grab sa inisyatibong ito na malaking tulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said in a stement.

The department expressed gratitude to Grab as they see the move as an augmentation to DOTr and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)’s Libreng Sakay Program.

As part of the program, DOTr is implementing free rides for MRT-3 passengers until July 30 from 4:40am – 1:10pm. The program started last March 28 and was extended to help commuters.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 20220605 192620 Canva

Trigger warning: Car runs over a security after being asked to pull over

16 mins ago

Trigger warning: Car runs over a security after being asked to pull over

29 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 19

Robredo to send relief in affected areas in Bulusan eruption

4 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 18

DOH urges public to stay indoors due to thick Bulusan Volcano ash fall

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button