Expat driver jailed to life in Dubai for raping woman

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an expat driver to life in jail for raping a woman.

The Court sentenced the 43-year-old for raping a 28-year-old African girl. He deceived her by driving to Al Ain city in his company’s vehicle and sexually assaulted her after offering her a lift. The woman was picked up from a public road.

The driver sought a sexual favour while taking advantage of the empty road and later the girl managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

The police arrested the suspect and the driver confessed to the crime during interrogation.