Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expat driver jailed to life in Dubai for raping woman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an expat driver to life in jail for raping a woman.

The Court sentenced the 43-year-old for raping a 28-year-old African girl. He deceived her by driving to Al Ain city in his company’s vehicle and sexually assaulted her after offering her a lift. The woman was picked up from a public road.

RELATED STORY: Gang of young men arrested in Abu Dhabi for raping girl, circulating video online

The driver sought a sexual favour while taking advantage of the empty road and later the girl managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

The police arrested the suspect and the driver confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 19

Robredo to send relief in affected areas in Bulusan eruption

12 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 18

DOH urges public to stay indoors due to thick Bulusan Volcano ash fall

44 mins ago
iStock 1090431444

Woman ordered to pay sister-in-law AED 30,000 due to assault

2 hours ago
Psy

‘Gangnam Style’ rapper Psy celebrates 10 years- what’s next for the global Kpop celebrity?

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button