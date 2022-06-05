DOH urges public to stay indoors due to thick Bulusan Volcano ash fall

The Department of Health released an advisory urging public to stay indoors due to thick ash fall caused by the eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday, June 5.

The Department advised that the volcanic ash from the Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon contains carbon dioxide and fluorine that can be detrimental on human health if inhaled.

Here are the steps that DOH shared for respiratory, eye and food safety:

Respiratory Care

Avoid opening doors and windows

Use face mask and make sure to always cover mouth and nose

Ensure supply of medicine if you suffer from allergies or asthma

Consult a doctor immediately in case of any difficulties in breathing

Eye protection

Wear safety goggles to protect eyes from ash fall

Avoid using contact lenses, use eye glasses if available

Avoid scratching eyes

Consult doctor immediately in case of any eye problems

For food safety

Wash hands properly before preparing food

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Cover food and water containers

Ensure expiration date of food being stored

