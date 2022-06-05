DOH urges public to stay indoors due to thick Bulusan Volcano ash fall

The Department of Health released an advisory urging public to stay indoors due to thick ash fall caused by the eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday, June 5.
The Department advised that the volcanic ash from the Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon contains carbon dioxide and fluorine that can be detrimental on human health if inhaled.
Here are the steps that DOH shared for respiratory, eye and food safety:
Respiratory Care
- Avoid opening doors and windows
- Use face mask and make sure to always cover mouth and nose
- Ensure supply of medicine if you suffer from allergies or asthma
- Consult a doctor immediately in case of any difficulties in breathing
Eye protection
- Wear safety goggles to protect eyes from ash fall
- Avoid using contact lenses, use eye glasses if available
- Avoid scratching eyes
- Consult doctor immediately in case of any eye problems
For food safety
- Wash hands properly before preparing food
- Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly
- Cover food and water containers
- Ensure expiration date of food being stored
