BREAKING: Mount Bulusan erupts on June 5

Mount Bulusan in the Philippines has erupted as of 11:07 am. (7:07 am UAE time).

In a statement, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) warns the public of an ongoing phreatic eruption as of posting time.

PHIVOLCS has raised alert level 1 at Bulusan due to its abnormal conditions at the moment: “Alert Level 1 status is now raised over Bulusan Volcano, which means that it is currently in an abnormal condition,” Phivolcs says.

Prior to its Sunday eruption, Phivolcs had placed Bulusan on Alert Level 0 (normal) since August 2021.

Mt. Bulusan is Luzon’s southernmost volcano, about 600 kilometers southeast of Manila. It is one of the active volcanoes monitored by Phivolcs, along with the Mayon, Taal, and Kanlaon Volcanoes.

This is a developing story.