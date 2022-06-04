Two cases of omicron BA.5 subvariant found in Philippines

The Department of Health in the Philippines said on Friday that 2 cases of omicron BA.5 subvariant were found in the Philippines.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the 2 patients from the same household were found in the north of the capital.

Vergeire said that the BA.5 was detected on May 15 from the samples of two fully vaccinated individuals in the central Luzon region. They had no travel history except to their polling precinct in Metro Manila and they pair immediately isolated on May 16, a day after experiencing cough and colds.

They finished their isolation period on May 30 and are now asymptomatic and tagged as recovered while one of close contacts, also a household member, is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Maliban sa pagpunta sa election precinct dito sa NCR, wala pong tarvel history ang dalawang indibidwal,” Vergeire said.

“Makikitang hindi kritikal at malubha ang mga panibagong variants at halos pareho lamang ang characteristics ng BA.5 at BA.4 kaya gagana pa rin ang ating health protocols at health measures.”