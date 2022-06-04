PH Embassy highlights chefs as ambassadors of goodwill at WorldChefs Congress and Expo in Abu Dhabi

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE underscores the role of Filipino chefs as ambassadors of goodwill at the recently concluded WorldChefs Congress and Expo 2022, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi.

In her speech, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, commended the efforts FilFood as the core group behind the highly-successful Philippines’ gastronomic experience at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Mangrove Restaurant was well-received by millions of visitors to the Philippine pavilion, winning the ‘Casual Dining’ category of the Expo Eats Awards.

“Through research and determination, the FilFood team was able to curate a distinct menu that showcased the best of Filipino food to the world through our national pavilion at the World Expo. It was well-received throughout the Expo’s 6-month run among the million plus people who visited the Philippines pavilion,” said Amb. Quintana.

Amb. Quintana likewise highlighted that Filipino chefs here in the UAE are putting the Philippines on the map with their culinary skills that showcase the best-tasting food that their home country has to offer, to UAE’s diverse populace.

“As the Filipino food movement finds its own voice, we are able to develop a cadre of culinary ambassadors who will insist on authenticity, thereby developing a market for Filipino ingredients and adding more value to the lives of farmers, fisherfolks, artisans, producers, and every one else in the ecosystem who bring food to the table,” said Amb. Quintana.

Highlighting indigenous ingredients

Adlai and Tabon-tabon were the two uniquely Filipino ingredients presented by Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef at Hilton Yas Island Abu Dhabi, on stage at the World Chefs Congress 2022.

Delegates and guests were engaged in a discovery of an original heirloom superfood grain known as “Adlai” or Job’s Tears that is low glycemic, non-GMO and gluten-free. Adlai is proudly cultivated by the indigenous People of the highlands in Mindanao, Southern Philippines.

Another indigenous fruit called Tabon-Tabon was also showcased, which is used in kinilaw, a Philippine dish using acid to cook a protein, similar to the western ceviche. Astringent and bitter when raw, tabon-tabon is usually grated then squeezed to extract its juices which are beneficial in kinilaw to neutralize flavors from raw seafood. Philippine Yellow fin Tuna and tinapa preparation which is a Philippine method of smoking fish for preservation were also highlighted.

“World Chefs see the added value and versatility of Philippine ingredients using modern methods and techniques that can be applied in international kitchens around world” as highlighted by Chef John Buenaventura.

Filfood Asia Gulf supports Hineleban Farms Foundation’s sustainable advocacy in helping farming communities to produce healthier food and preserve, protect and restore the rainforest that sustains the cycle of all life forms.

“I’ve been to the Philippines many times.. I can tell you that the Philippine cuisine is rife around the world, and the Philippine food movement is unbelievably strong around Australia and America,” said Andy Cuthbert, Chairman of the Emirates Culinary Guild, Congress Chairman and Continental Director Africa and Middle East of World Chefs.

The Congress brought together over 1000 delegates from 105 countries, 200 exhibitors, 4,000 chefs, 65 international speakers and 70 participants of the Global Chefs Challenge.