Oplan: Iwas Plastic

The UAE has officially implemented its drive to reduce the public’s reliance on single-use plastic, with Abu Dhabi leading the charge. As of June 1, the emirate has begun to charge 50 fils for each single-use plastic bag that shoppers require for groceries. – marking the initial, emirate-wide implementation of the integrated single-use plastic policy introduced in March 2020.

The announcement acknowledges the effects of single-use plastic waste on marine, wild species, and birds that die as a result of the presence of plastic materials. Furthermore, the presence of plastic particles in the human food chain has an impact on human health.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), highlighted that the UAE alone uses 11 billion plastic bags per year, which is a high rate compared to the world’s average use.

“The amount of single-use plastic constitutes 36% of the global plastic production total, which is around 400 million tons annually. In the UAE, for example, 11 billion plastic bags are consumed annually (according to a report presented at the World Government Summit in February 2019). This is equivalent to 1,182 plastic bags per person annually. This is considered a very high rate compared to the global average of 307 bags per person annually,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

She also emphasized that the implementation of the tariff on plastics in the emirate is consistent with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision and efforts to promote responsible plastic use while transitioning to more sustainable alternatives. Based on this direction, EAD invites all other retail outlets in Abu Dhabi to join this pledge to better promote sustainable development and protect the environment.

Authorities have clarified that several plastic bags remain excluded such as those used for edibles such as vegetables, fruits, meat, chicken, and fish; plant and flowers; grain bags; as well as bags used for laundries and pharmacies.

Dubai to follow suit

Residents in Dubai will also have to follow such stringent measures on plastic bag use, albeit a month later. The Executive Council of Dubai approved the policy for retail, textile, and electronic stores to charge 25 fils for single-use bags starting July 1, 2022. This is in line with the emirate’s policy to discourage residents from single-use plastics and promote the use of multi-purpose, reusable bags as eco-friendly alternatives.

Authorities state that following an assessment of behavioral changes in the community, the policy will be evaluated over several stages until single-use carrier bags are completely banned within two years.

With sustainability becoming a global priority, changing community behavior to reduce individual environmental footprints is critical to preserving natural resources and environmental habitats. The changes will eventually contribute to a healthier environment, which is critical to sustaining a high quality of life.

“The introduction of the policy to limit and ultimately ban single-use bags is aimed at strengthening Dubai’s sustainability objectives in line with global best practices for reducing the consumption of single-use bags,” read the statement from the Executive Council of Dubai.

It added that the tariff on single-use bags is currently in effect in over 30 countries, and a partial or complete ban has been implemented in over 90 countries worldwide, demonstrating the magnitude of international efforts to reduce single-use bag consumption.

Several studies have shown that there is a clear link between environmental quality and life quality over the last few decades. The impact of air, water, and soil quality on physical health; the importance of natural habitats and biodiversity on mental health; and the significant role that the environment plays in the local economy across vital sectors such as tourism, entertainment, and food production, among others, are key areas of association.

Urging compliance

Authorities hope that the implementation of the tariff for single-use plastics will encourage the public to opt for reusable eco bags as the country moves forward to a plastic-less society in two years.

“As part of our plan to completely curb the use of single-use plastics, we are encouraging Abu Dhabi citizens to use more multipurpose and re-usable materials to reduce their environmental footprint. We have taken great strides toward realizing the policy’s targets, and have built the regulatory framework to ensure the policy’s successful implementation,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

Under the single-use plastic policy, EAD has organized clean-up events and awareness campaigns to encourage community members to play a role in environmental protection while educating people on the harm caused by large amounts of single-use plastics and litter, as well as their impact on beaches and marine habitats. The Agency is also focusing on the private sector, providing them with tools to effectively plan for policy implementation.

Several government partners have also implemented initiatives to support the policy, while many restaurants are also launching initiatives to reduce single-use plastic consumption, and some major retailers are encouraging shoppers to use reusable shopping bags.