Kim Atienza now 100% healed from COVID-19

Television host Kim Atienza revealed that he has now recovered from COVID-19.

“I am now 100 percent healed of COVID-19. Thank you dear God for being there for me all the time,” he said in an Instagram post.

He also shared a bible verse about his journey to recovery.

“I will say of the LORD, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence,” Atienza said.

Atienza’s celebrity friends and Kapuso colleagues celebrated the host’s recovery.

Atienza shared last May 28 that he contracted the virus that also disabled him from attending the graduation of his daughter.

