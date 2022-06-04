Filipino college-goers face depression due to financial distress

A study by the Far Eastern University has shown that Filipino college goers experienced depressive symptoms due to financial distress.

The policy paper titled “College Finances and Self-Reported Depression among University Students” was published on May 26.

Authored by Michael Alba, Donnie Paul Tan, Rutcher Lacaza and Emmanuel de Dios the study assessed the relationship between the mental health and financial concerns of students, enrolled in private colleges/universities from 2015 to 2018, after the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act 10931) in May 2017.

The College Experience Survey (CES), which is an annual survey covering students from eight private Philippine colleges and universities, was also used in the policy paper.

The study found that the perception of financial difficulty “can elicit depressive feelings among college students.”

“The study finds that being in an income bracket higher than the lowest income group may suffice to lessen the feeling of depression among college students, although we find no similar results among those from higher income brackets,” it said.

Students’ economic standing compared to their peers also contributed to their feelings of depression.