DFA opens more passport slots until September 2022

The Department of Foreign Affairs has opened more passport appointment slots until September amid backlog issues.

The slots opened for passport applicants is applicable for all of its consular offices and temporary off-site passport service (TOPS) sites.

“Following the order of Secretary Locsin to ease the passport backlog, we’ve opened more appointment slots in all our 36 consular offices and 20 TOPS sites nationwide,” DFA Undersecretary Dodo Dulay said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: Philippines to implement tougher measures against passport appointment fixers, consular service scammers

“There are now available slots this June all the way to Sept 2022. No need to wait! Apply now!” Dulay added.

The DFA has been experiencing passport backlogs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that it needs P53.7 million this year to open 10 more TOPS sites to reduce the backlog.

