BIR Employee arrested for extortion

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested an employee of Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) – Zamboanga City after receiving marked money during an entrapment operation last Friday, May 27.

The employee, identified as Flora Albao, a Revenue Officer IV of the BIR District 93A of Zamboanga, was reported to have been extorting money from a businesswoman who owns a bakery and a grocery store.

According to the complainant, who asked for her name to be withheld, she received a Notice of Discrepancy on April 20,2022 from BIR stating that she has an internal tax liabilities for the taxable year January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 amounting to Php 30,716,845.24 and was given five (5) days to present and explain her side on the discrepancies noted by the investigating Revenue Officers. store.

The business owner then went to Albao’s office on May 13, 2022 to clarify the liabilities, submitting her Purchase Receipts to substantiate her purchases or cost of sales amounting to P90,584,782.83. Further, the suspect instructed the businesswoman to also bring the Purchase Receipts to substantiate her purchases amounting to P10,578,260.46. The complainant duly complied and submitted the requested receipts on May 17, 2022.

It was during that BIR office visit that Albao relayed to the complainant that she is required to pay Php 2,000,000.00 as her due tax until September 2022 and demanded an upfront “SOP” of Php 1,000,000.00. Albao also threatened the complainant that failure to comply with her demand and availing the service of a lawyer, will lead to her case being sent to their Regional Office and she will be forced to pay the total amount of P30,716,845.24. In addition, Albao told the complainant that all her assets will be frozen.

Out of fear and panic, the complainant immediately returned to the BIR office bringing with her P500,000.00, explaining to Albao that she can only pay half of the “SOP” demanded. Albao then handed over to the businesswoman a red envelope and instructed her to go the restroom and put the money inside the envelope so no one could see it. After doing so, Albao directed the complainant to placed the envelope on top of her table and to immediately leave the office.

After that incident, the complainant received regular calls from Albao demanding the remaining P500,000.00. The complainant asked for reconsideration and ample time saying that she’s still looking for the money. Sensing that she was being extorted by the BIR employee, the complainant sought the assistance of the NBI.

After receiving the complaint, NBI led by Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Director ERIC B. DISTOR hatched an entrapment operation on May 27, 2022. Receiving a call from Albao demanding the remaining P500,000.00, the NBI along with the complainant went to Albao’s office to deliver the remaining P500,000.00. Albao was then apprehended in flagrante delicto at her office after accepting the marked money.

On Saturday, May 28, Albao was presented before the City Prosecutor for Inquest proceedings for violations of RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), Article 294 (Robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons) of the Revised Penal Code as amended, RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and RA 8424 (Tax Reform Act of 1997).