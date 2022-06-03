Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police broadcasts motorists throwing garbage on the road

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar9 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, broadcasted a video compilation of behaviours of motorists who threw garbage on the road while driving.
Abu Dhabi Police Directorate of Traffic and Patrols has asked motorists in the social media post to commit and warn passengers with them not to throw any waste.
They also reminded motorists of the UAE Traffic Law which states in Article No. (71) that “Throwing waste from vehicles on the road while driving” is a violation of a fine of 1000 dirhams, and 6 traffic points are registered on the offending drivers.
They underscored that these behaviours may cause environmental pollution.
They are requesting for the public to help preserve the environment and cooperate with authorities in the care of health, safety and the environment and the overall appearance of cities.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar9 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 14

“I have never cheated on Jason”: Moira Dela Torres sets the record straight in a statement

1 hour ago
Screenshot 24 e1654268742688

Off-duty officer single-handedly nabs 3 hold-uppers

5 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 2

Netizens upset over compulsory PhilHealth premium contribution

7 hours ago
alexis gabe

Suspect in murder of Filipino-American killed in San Francisco

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button