WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police broadcasts motorists throwing garbage on the road

The Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, broadcasted a video compilation of behaviours of motorists who threw garbage on the road while driving.

Abu Dhabi Police Directorate of Traffic and Patrols has asked motorists in the social media post to commit and warn passengers with them not to throw any waste.

They also reminded motorists of the UAE Traffic Law which states in Article No. (71) that “Throwing waste from vehicles on the road while driving” is a violation of a fine of 1000 dirhams, and 6 traffic points are registered on the offending drivers.

They underscored that these behaviours may cause environmental pollution.

They are requesting for the public to help preserve the environment and cooperate with authorities in the care of health, safety and the environment and the overall appearance of cities.