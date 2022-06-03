UAE reaches 100% vaccination target

The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated 100 per cent of “target groups” against COVID-19 in, state news agency WAM said in a report.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement that the vaccinated groups include frontliners, volunteers, residents, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.

The UAE said that the 100% of the targeted categories have been vaccinated as multiple vaccine brands were offered for free across government and private healthcare centres while booster doses were administered to eligible residents as well.

On June 1, over 24.92 million vaccine doses were administered with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) approving the Sinopharm vaccine for mass use in December 2020.