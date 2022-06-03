Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE reaches 100% vaccination target

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated 100 per cent of “target groups” against COVID-19 in, state news agency WAM said in a report.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement that the vaccinated groups include frontliners, volunteers, residents, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 UPDATES: UAE eases safety restriction for travelers

The UAE said that the 100% of the targeted categories have been vaccinated as multiple vaccine brands were offered for free across government and private healthcare centres while booster doses were administered to eligible residents as well.

On June 1, over 24.92 million vaccine doses were administered with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) approving the Sinopharm vaccine for mass use in December 2020.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 1

Domestic helper, now an award-winning photographer, author and NYU degree holder

8 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE

New speculations on reason behind Moira-Jason Split arise

3 hours ago
mbz mbr bbm

UAE leaders congratulate President-elect of Philippines

5 hours ago
Moira Dela Torre

Moira dela Torre nominated for key music awards

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button