Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE leaders congratulate President-elect of Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his election as Philippines President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to the president-elect of the Philippines.

Following the quickest canvassing in the country’s election history, the Congress named former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as president and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as vice president on Wednesday, May 25.

The joint congressional canvassing committee validated Marcos’ victory by a landslide of 31,629,783 votes, or more than 16 million votes ahead of second-place presidential contender.

Duterte, on the other hand, won the vice presidential contest decisively in the Congress’ official count, with 32,208,417 votes, or a massive 22 million advantage over her nearest opponent.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 1

Domestic helper, now an award-winning photographer, author and NYU degree holder

3 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE

New speculations on reason behind Moira-Jason Split arise

3 hours ago
Moira Dela Torre

Moira dela Torre nominated for key music awards

6 hours ago
bella poarch liza soberano

Actress Liza Soberano meets singer Bella Poarch

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button