UAE leaders congratulate President-elect of Philippines

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his election as Philippines President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to the president-elect of the Philippines.

Following the quickest canvassing in the country’s election history, the Congress named former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as president and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as vice president on Wednesday, May 25.

The joint congressional canvassing committee validated Marcos’ victory by a landslide of 31,629,783 votes, or more than 16 million votes ahead of second-place presidential contender.

Duterte, on the other hand, won the vice presidential contest decisively in the Congress’ official count, with 32,208,417 votes, or a massive 22 million advantage over her nearest opponent.