‘Proud of you David’: Karen Davila takes pride in son’s art show

Filipina TV broadcaster Karen Davila is a proud mother after her son of determination successfully held his first art show.

Her son David proudly showed his paintings and sculptures for his first art exhibit as Karen offered a glimpse of some artworks on her Instagram page yesterday, May 31.

David is taking visual arts course at The Vanguard Academy in Makati City.

“PROUD OF YOU DAVID. David and his classmates are closing the year with their first art exhibit – and for a good cause! These are all [David’s] paintings [and] sculptures but his classmates have beautiful works as well!” she said. “For all of you who know David’s journey – you know how powerful a testimony this is of God’s grace [and] goodness!”

Davila also explained the inspirations behind some of David’s paintings through a video.

