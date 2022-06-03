Off-duty officer single-handedly nabs 3 hold-uppers

Three armed hold-uppers were nabbed after robbing an off-duty officer in Binangonan, Rizal at around 5:30 in the afternoon last Monday, May 30, the PNP Aviation Security group reported.

According to PNP Personnel Pat. Rafael Jasmin, he was onboard his motorcycle to buy some food when the group of armed robbers riding a tricycle approached him, pointed a gun and sharp weapons and declared hold-up.

Pat. Jasmin did not resist and handed over his wallet and other personal belongings. The suspects then fled right after, prompting Pat. Jasmin to return to his home which is adjacent to the place of incident. He took his issued firearm and chased the suspects. Fortunately, he was able to follow and corner the three suspects.