Off-duty officer single-handedly nabs 3 hold-uppers

Three armed hold-uppers were nabbed after robbing an off-duty officer in Binangonan, Rizal at around 5:30 in the afternoon last Monday, May 30, the PNP Aviation Security group reported.

According to PNP Personnel Pat. Rafael Jasmin, he was onboard his motorcycle to buy some food when the group of armed robbers riding a tricycle approached him, pointed a gun and sharp weapons and declared hold-up.

Pat. Jasmin did not resist and handed over his wallet and other personal belongings. The suspects then fled right after, prompting Pat. Jasmin to return to his home which is adjacent to the place of incident. He took his issued firearm and chased the suspects. Fortunately, he was able to follow and corner the three suspects.

He introduced himself as policeman and directed the suspects to peacefully surrender. The surprised suspects were unable to resist and eventually surrendered. Pat. Jasmin immediately effect the arrest with the assistance of some barangay officials of Tatala area.
The suspects were identified as William Delatina, Jomar Dumangon and Rosilo Escoso. They are facing robbery charges under RA 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
Recovered from the hold-uppers” possession are: one (1) pistol caliber 9mm with serial no.RIA1979505 with one (1) magazine loaded with nine (9) pieces live ammunition; and two (2) pcs kitchen knives.
They were initially brought to Mt. Ville Barangay Hall for documentation and later brought to Binangonan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.
Pat. Jasmin’s bravery was commended by PBGen Andre Perez Dizon, Head of the PNP Aviation Security Group. He urged his personnel to “always be vigilant, because such incidents are unpredictable so it is very important that we are always ready to protect ourselves, as well as the people,” read PNP’s report.

