Dubai starts mapping streets for driverless cars

A project has been launched in Dubai to map streets for driverless car transport.

The Dubai Municipality launched a project to design “highly precise” digital maps to prepare the city for driverless cars.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Centre will be used by businesses offering solutions for autonomous vehicles with Google Maps-style vehicles out on the streets for the project work.

A photo shared by the municipality showed a 4WD equipped with cameras that will be used to prepare the digital maps with precise maps required for driverless vehicles to navigate streets.

These maps would be designed “as per the best standards and international practices” as Dubai has a smart self-driving transport strategy that aims to convert 25 per cent of all journeys into driverless ones by 2030.

There is a need for a “highly precise digital map” that a vehicle’s AI computer can follow, without the need for a person behind the wheel and the project targets preparing and designing maps as per the best standards and international practices.

