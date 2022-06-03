DFA repatriates over 460,000 overseas Filipinos since onset of COVID-19 in 2020

The Philippine authorities have repatriated over 460,000 overseas Filipinos due to COVID-19 since 2020.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said more than 460,383 overseas Filipinos have been brought to the country under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)-facilitated repatriation program as of May 31.

RELATED STORY: Repatriated overseas Filipinos since 2020 nears 1.5 million

Of this number, 354,382 are land-based overseas Filipinos while 106,001 others are seafarers.

The DFA is also repatriating Filipinos from Sri Lanka due to ongoing economic crisis in the foreign country and established eight additional Foreign Service Posts in 2019 that have helped bring home almost half a million Filipinos.