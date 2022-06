The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two Asian men to 10 years in jail for kidnapping and assault of a woman.

They were also fined AED 187,000 and the Court has also ordered their deportation after completion of sentence.

A young woman had filed a report that the men assaulted her and stole AED 7,000 forcing her to disclose her password for a shopping app and transfer AED 180,000 from her bank account to several people.