Meralco open to source power from Bataan nuclear plant

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the country’s largest electricity distribution utility company, has expressed openness to source electricity from the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) as an alternative energy source.

“Meralco will favorably consider contracting reasonably and competitively priced supply from generation companies, including the BNPP, if the said [plant] should become operational,” Meralco president and chief executive officer Ray Espinosa said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

“However, Meralco may not have the internal competencies to operate and maintain the BNPP,” added Espinosa.

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte have vowed to hasten the country’s adoption of nuclear power in a bid to lower electricity rates and there is a likelihood of revival of BNPP, which is situated in Morong, Bataan, and was among the big ticket projects under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The plant was left dormant after its completion in 1984.

Earlier President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order to tap nuclear power as an energy source along with other alternative energy resources.