Marcoleta, Jimeno, Tiglao eyed for Cabinet posts

Congressman Rodante Marcoleta, Attorney Karen Jimeno and columnist Rigoberto Tiglao were among those being eyed for Cabinet posts under President-elect Bongbong Marcos.

The names were divulged by incoming Communications Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

RELATED STORY: Rodante Marcoleta quits senatorial race

Marcoleta is being floated as the next Energy Secretary while Jimeno and Tiglao are being considered for the spokesperson post.

“We can confirm that these names are being talked about, but there are no decisions as of now,” Angeles said during the Laging Handa briefing.

READ ON: Marcos’ picks for economic team indicate PH ‘headed in right direction’ – Escudero

Marcoleta ran in the 2022 senatorial race under UniTeam but later on backed out due his low survey ranking.

“There are a lot of applications lodged to be part of the Cabinet. We have to be fair and review all these applications, and that is why the selection is taking time,” she added.