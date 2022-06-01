Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Imee to Karen Davila: “Akala ko mag-ma-migrate kasi nanalo Marcos”

Senator Imee Marcos trended online after taking a swipe at journalist Karen Davila in an interview.

Marcos was the guest in Davila’s interview show where the broadcaster introduced the presidential sister.

“This is going to be a colorful discussion,” Davila said.

“Good morning Karen! It’s nice to see that you’re still here in the country,” Imee respondend.

“Akala ko mag migrate ka kapag nanalo ang Marcos,” she added.

Davila responded calmly and said that she is always hoping for the best for the country.

“I love IMEE how she fired back with coolness and classy,” a netizen said.

“Hahaha di kaya panindigan ang sinabi na aalis ng Philippines,” another one added.

Some netizens were quick to defend Davila.

“Wow! Imee telling Karen that? Sana sinagot ni Karen: We’ll I thought the Marcoses would be forever in exile after they were deposed,” another one said.

