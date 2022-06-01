Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Dubai Police airlift sailor to hospital after cardiac arrest

Dubai Police airlifted a Polish sailor to a hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Dubai Police’s Air Wing rescued the 64-year-old Polish crew member of a commercial ship sailing in the territorial waters and transferred him to Rashid Hospital for treatment after a severe heart attack.

The aircraft of the Air Wing Centre of Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, undertook the rescue mission.

Colonel Pilot Ali Al Muhairi, director of the air wing department, said a helicopter was sent to rescue the man, who was 28 miles away from Dubai shores after they received an emergency call at 6.30pm on Monday.

Col Al Muhairi said the centre’s readiness contributed to saving the life of the crew member of the ship who needed a quick treatment after a cardiac attack.

The helicopter coordinated with the surveillance tower at Jebel Ali operations centre to identify the location of the commercial ship to provide medical care and immediate transportation.

A team of pilots and two paramedics from Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services went to the ship and a crane designated for rescue operations was used to lower the paramedics to the deck of the ship.

