COVID-19 UPDATES: UAE eases safety restriction for travelers

The authorities in UAE have issued a COVID-19 travel advisory with the country easing safety rules and restrictions. The set of advisories include:-

Before travel

– Checking the pandemic situation in areas where a new variant is spreading and travel only if necessary

– Vulnerable individuals like elderly, diabetics, and those with cardiovascular diseases need to avoid travel to areas where the virus is spreading

– Completing doses of vaccine

On Travel:

– Washing hands regularly with soap and water or sanitisers

– Maintain physical distance

– Avoid crowded places

After travelling

– Go for a PCR test

– The advisory has come even as in UAE over 98 per cent eligible residents remain fully vaccinated against the virus and daily infections have reached around the 400-mark.

