Angeles to push for accreditation of vloggers in covering Malacañang

Incoming Communications Secretary Trixie Angeles will be pushing for the accreditation of vloggers or bloggers to cover Malacañang.

Angeles said that they are now studying the possibility of inviting vloggers in media briefings to be conducted by President-elect Bongbong Marcos.

Vloggers have joined the campaign of the late dictator’s son and even being given better access than mainstream media.

Angeles was a lawyer turned vlogger before she was picked as Communications Secretary.

“We’re also looking at things like opening up discourse and looking at issues of disinformation that seem to be a ‘hot button’ topic nowadays,” she said.

“We’ll have to take a look at the existing policy first and determine, make a decision later on as to how appropriate they are for the current time. Other than that, we’ll have to wait and see, pending a review of all existing policies regarding the coverage in Malacañang,” Angeles added.