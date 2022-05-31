Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Duterte sings ‘Ikaw’ at thanksgiving dinner for Cabinet members

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hosted a thanksgiving dinner in Malacañang for the members of his Cabinet where he sang for them.

The dinner came a month before he steps down from office and a video shared by Prospero de Vera, chairman of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), showed Duterte belting the last lines of “Ikaw,” popularly sung by “Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velasquez.

RELATED STORY: Duterte now preparing to return to ‘citizen life’ in Davao

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and a singer accompanied the outgoing President.

Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag said the dinner was sponsored by the President and spouses of the Cabinet members.

READ ON: Duterte looks at teaching as an option after his term as president

“We had dinner. It was a light moment, the President rendered some songs, alongside Cabinet members,” Matibag told reporters on Tuesday at the sidelines of Day 2 of the Duterte Legacy Summit.

“It was a celebration. Nagpasalamat siya (He thanked them) because for the last six years, a lot of sacrifices were made by Cabinet officials. The achievements of the administration were recognized, and the President also thanked the spouses for allowing the Cabinet members to serve the public,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Moira dela Torre Jason Hernandez

Moira, Jason announce split after three years of marriage

6 hours ago
Ramon de Ocampo Hamlet

Pinoy to take on role of ‘Hamlet’ for the first time on international stage

7 hours ago
stab kill shadow 1

Man jailed in Dubai for stabbing girlfriend while she was asleep

7 hours ago
woman hands holding many plastic bags over white background no picture id1131005348 1

Abu Dhabi to charge .50 fils for single-use plastics from June 1

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button