WATCH: Duterte sings ‘Ikaw’ at thanksgiving dinner for Cabinet members

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hosted a thanksgiving dinner in Malacañang for the members of his Cabinet where he sang for them.

The dinner came a month before he steps down from office and a video shared by Prospero de Vera, chairman of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), showed Duterte belting the last lines of “Ikaw,” popularly sung by “Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velasquez.

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and a singer accompanied the outgoing President.

Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag said the dinner was sponsored by the President and spouses of the Cabinet members.

“We had dinner. It was a light moment, the President rendered some songs, alongside Cabinet members,” Matibag told reporters on Tuesday at the sidelines of Day 2 of the Duterte Legacy Summit.

“It was a celebration. Nagpasalamat siya (He thanked them) because for the last six years, a lot of sacrifices were made by Cabinet officials. The achievements of the administration were recognized, and the President also thanked the spouses for allowing the Cabinet members to serve the public,” he added.