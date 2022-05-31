South Korea to allow visa free entry for Filipinos to Jeju Island, Yangyang airport

The Korean Embassy in the Philippines has announced that they will start accepting visa free entry to Jeju Island and Yangyang airport starting June 1, 2022.

“For Jeju, Filipino tourists are allowed to enter the beautiful island via direct flights only and stay up to 30 days. Some airlines are reportedly planning to schedule direct flights from the Philippines to Jeju soon. However, tourists are not permitted to travel to other regions outside Jeju,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“For Yangyang, Filipino tourists are required to book a group tour program arranged by a designated travel agency. They are allowed to stay up to 15 days and travel around the cities and places in Gangwon Province and Seoul Metropolitan Area only. Please be advised that they must travel back to the Philippines via the Yangyang International airport,” the Embassy added.

The Emvassy said that foreign tourists are still required to comply with the existing health protocols.

“Please visit the Embassy’s website for more information on the eligibility for the visa-free entry to Korea as well as the health protocols,” it added.

The Korean Embassy hopes that the visa-free entry will promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism.