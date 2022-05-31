Latest NewsNewsTFT News

South Korea to allow visa free entry for Filipinos to Jeju Island, Yangyang airport

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Korean Embassy in the Philippines has announced that they will start accepting visa free entry to Jeju Island and Yangyang airport starting June 1, 2022.

“For Jeju, Filipino tourists are allowed to enter the beautiful island via direct flights only and stay up to 30 days. Some airlines are reportedly planning to schedule direct flights from the Philippines to Jeju soon. However, tourists are not permitted to travel to other regions outside Jeju,” the Embassy said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: South Korean Embassy to resume tourist visa issuance in PH from June 1

“For Yangyang, Filipino tourists are required to book a group tour program arranged by a designated travel agency. They are allowed to stay up to 15 days and travel around the cities and places in Gangwon Province and Seoul Metropolitan Area only. Please be advised that they must travel back to the Philippines via the Yangyang International airport,” the Embassy added.

The Emvassy said that foreign tourists are still required to comply with the existing health protocols.

READ ON:

“Please visit the Embassy’s website for more information on the eligibility for the visa-free entry to Korea as well as the health protocols,” it added.

The Korean Embassy hopes that the visa-free entry will promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jaffa Israel

Israel to hire 500 Filipino tourism workers

3 hours ago
Sri Lanka on map

DFA to send response team to Sri Lanka, to give $300 assistance

3 hours ago
Rodrigo Sara Bongbong

PRRD, president-elect Marcos greet incoming VP Sara Duterte for 44th birthday

4 hours ago
Christina Frasco DOTJ

Garcia-Frasco accepts post as new head of Department of Tourism

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button