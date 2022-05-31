PRRD, president-elect Marcos greet incoming VP Sara Duterte for 44th birthday

President Rodrigo Duterte wishes her daughter, incoming vice president Sara Duterte good health and success on the occasion of her 44th birthday today, May 31.

In a Palace briefing, acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar stated that the incumbent president has high hopes that his daughter will succeed in her post that will begin in a month’s time.

“The President’s wishes for our Vice President-elect are good health and success in her role as the second-highest official of the land,” said Andanar.

RELATED STORY: ‘Ready to meet’: Robredo congratulates Sara Duterte, prepares for transition

For his part, president-elect Bongbong Marcos said that his running mate, Sara is his ‘best friend forever.

“Happy Birthday Mme Vice President! Cheers to the best running mate and BFF anyone could wish for!” said Marcos in his official Facebook page.