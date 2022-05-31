Nepal plane crash kills all 22 on board

Rescue workers in Nepal on Monday recovered 22 bodies as they scoured a remote Himalayan mountainside scattered with the wreckage of a small plane.

Of this number, 19 were passengers while three were crew members of the plane.

Operated by privately owned Tara Air, the aircraft went down during cloudy weather on Sunday and was spotted by Nepal’s army earlier on Monday after search operations that were halted overnight were resumed, Reuters reported.

“Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the crash site,” Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) told Reuters.

Bodies of 10 victims were brought to Kathmandu on Monday, and the remaining 12 bodies would be flown into the capital on Tuesday, the CAAN official said.