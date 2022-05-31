Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed in Dubai for stabbing girlfriend while she was asleep

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man to three-years in imprisonment for stabbing his girlfriend.

The sentence of the Asian man will be followed by deportation after the 33-year-old expat stabbed his girlfriend in her sleep.

A police report said that the girl was stabbed all over her body and a neighbor testified that he saw the woman crying for help and was bleeding. A knife was lying on the floor, the neighbor confirmed.

The perpetrator escaped and a picture of the boyfriend who lived with the victim in the same apartment helped nab him.

He had promised to marry her and sought AED 8,000 for residency visa and as she gave him AED 5,000 it led to an argument between them and later the suspect attacked her as she slept.

