Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Israel to hire 500 Filipino tourism workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Israel Embassy in the Philippines has announced that Israel will be opening its doors to hundreds of tourism workers.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy said that the hiring of Filipino hotel workers is part of the labor agreement signed during the historic visit to Israel of President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018.

Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss sent-off the first batch consisting of 61 Filipinos bound to Israel during the ceremony in Manila.

RELATED STORY: JOBS WANTED: Israel opens employment opportunities for Filipino hotel workers

“It is the first time that Israel is opening the hotel industry to foreign labor which is very regulated,” Ambassador Fluss said.

“We are happy to finally accept Filipino hotel workers. We are optimistic that the demand will grow, especially that Filipinos have proven their world-class service in the caregiving industry,” the ambassador added.

The embassy said that Israel has so far hired around 30,000 Filipino caregivers in Israel.

READ ON: Filipinos eye jobs in Israel, Germany as COVID-19 curbs ease

Around 500 Filipino hotel workers will be hired for the initial phase. More slots will open depending on the demand for hospitality-related jobs in the country.

“The on-going hiring process is facilitated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), former Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), under a government-to-government arrangement. Interested applicants are encouraged to coordinate directly with DMW for more information,” the Embassy said in a statement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

jeju

South Korea to allow visa free entry for Filipinos to Jeju Island, Yangyang airport

5 mins ago
Sri Lanka on map

DFA to send response team to Sri Lanka, to give $300 assistance

2 hours ago
Rodrigo Sara Bongbong

PRRD, president-elect Marcos greet incoming VP Sara Duterte for 44th birthday

3 hours ago
Christina Frasco DOTJ

Garcia-Frasco accepts post as new head of Department of Tourism

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button