Israel to hire 500 Filipino tourism workers

The Israel Embassy in the Philippines has announced that Israel will be opening its doors to hundreds of tourism workers.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy said that the hiring of Filipino hotel workers is part of the labor agreement signed during the historic visit to Israel of President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018.

Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss sent-off the first batch consisting of 61 Filipinos bound to Israel during the ceremony in Manila.

“It is the first time that Israel is opening the hotel industry to foreign labor which is very regulated,” Ambassador Fluss said.

“We are happy to finally accept Filipino hotel workers. We are optimistic that the demand will grow, especially that Filipinos have proven their world-class service in the caregiving industry,” the ambassador added.

The embassy said that Israel has so far hired around 30,000 Filipino caregivers in Israel.

Around 500 Filipino hotel workers will be hired for the initial phase. More slots will open depending on the demand for hospitality-related jobs in the country.

“The on-going hiring process is facilitated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), former Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), under a government-to-government arrangement. Interested applicants are encouraged to coordinate directly with DMW for more information,” the Embassy said in a statement.