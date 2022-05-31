DFA to send response team to Sri Lanka, to give $300 assistance

The Department of Foreign Affairs will be sending a special rapid response team to facilitate the repatriation of Filipinos from Sri Lanka.

The DFA said that teams from Bangladesh and Manila are expected to arrive on June 2 in order to make sure that Filipinos will be assisted in the repatriation process.

“Ngayon magpapadala tayo ng rapid response team para tulungan mga kababayan natin doon at makuha ang listahan ng mga gustong umuwi at mabigyan yung iba ng kanilang mga travel documents,” DFA Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said in a Laging Handa briefing.

RELATED STORY: Gov’t preparing list of Filipinos seeking repatriation from Sri Lanka

So far around 25 out of the 400 Filipinos in Sri Lanka have expressed their desire to return to the Philippines.

Arriola said that Filipinos in Sri Lanka will receive $300 and will also be offered free repatriation flights.

“Wala naman tayong nabalitaan na nadamay sa kaguluhan. Nahihirapan lang talaga sila financially dahil sa inflation na nangyayari dun sa bansa,” she added.

READ ON: Philippines orders repatriation of Filipinos from Sri Lanka

“Yung $300 para po pantawid nila dahil sa mahal ng presyo ng mga bilihin kung hindi pa sapat we encourage them to avail the repatriation,’ the DFA official added.

Sri Lanka is now facing its worst economic crisis after defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt.