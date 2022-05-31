Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi to charge .50 fils for single-use plastics from June 1

Abu Dhabi will be implementing a .50 fils charge for single-use plastic starting from June 1, as part of the new rules in the emirate to tackle plastic bag waste.

The ban will be effective from Wednesday to curb their use, and the retail outlets will collect a minimum of 50 fils from the public on each of the alternative multi-use shopping bags.

RELATED STORY: Dubai stores to charge 25 fils on each single-use plastic bag from July 1

However, bags of vegetables, fruits, meat, chicken and fish besides waste bags, flower, plant, grain bags, mail bags and bags used in laundries and pharmacies will be excluded.

The banned single-use bags are those which are less than 50 microns thick. Retail outlets have introduced thicker ones to be used at least 4 to 10 times.

