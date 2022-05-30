“Wowest” Philippine Independence Day celebration set this June 12

Filipinos are in for a treat this coming June 12 as Emirates Loves Philippines in partnership with the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates organized Kalayaan 2022: The “Wowest” Philippine Independence Day (PID) celebration to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

During a press conference on Saturday, May 28, the two organizing bodies announced the rundown of activities Filipinos can expect during the whole-day event. The admission to this PID celebration is free.

“We do expect a lot of Filipinos attending this event. It’s been three years that the pandemic has disrupted our lives so what better way to celebrate Philippine Independence Day but in person,” said event organizer Marian “Bobbi” Carella, Chairperson of PBC-DNE.

The event organizers are eyeing to welcome more than 20,000 Filipinos during the event which will consist of various traditional and festive Filipino performances, unique artists and celebrity guests from the Philippines.

“For the very first time, we have five artists for our Philippine Independence Day, ngayon lang po nangyari ‘yan. Because as always we only have two artists sa mga dating celebrations natin,” said organizer Jo-c Conlu of Emirates Loves Philippines.

Filipinos in the Northern Emirates will be entertained with a serenade from Piolo Pascual, a performance from the upcoming TV series Darna tandem Jane De Leon and Joshua Garcia, and a series of songs from couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles.

“Talagang nag-push talaga kami na makapagdala ng Viva artists. We have Kim and Jerald, super galing nilang dalawa, they will be singing,” shared Jasmine Luis, VP for Business Development of Viva.

Unique performances will also be delivered by back-to-back singers Alira, an Emirati singer famed for singing Pinoy songs and Ralph Richie Ilado, a Filipino known for singing Arabic songs. The two one-of-a-kind performances are part of our ways to “extend culture to other nationalities,” said the Kalayaan team. Four talented fashion designers in Dubai will also showcase their creations: Harvey Cenit, Ryan Pacioles, Benj Dela Rosa, and Garimon Raferos.

The event will also cater to Filipino entrepreneurs with kiosks and exciting activities lined up for the event attendees.

The PBC League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs launched Kalayaan Meals which promotes Pinoy restaurants in Dubai and gives diners a chance to win a trip to Armenia or Georgia. There will be a cargo village organized by the PBC League of Freight Forwarders and individual booths for other event sponsors. They will be giving away free balikbayan boxes during the event. BDO will team up with Emirates NBD to give out prizes to lucky Bingo winners.

“We will launch DirectRemit Bingo, offer remittance products like loans, account facilitation, credit cards and probably other allied services that most of our kabayans are looking forward to,” said Edwin Punzalan, AVP of BDO Unibank.

SandBox Middle East will also launch a new service during the event.

“The brand that we are launching is Bayad Direct I really feel that it’s really an important service for the Filipinos in the UAE. They can basically pay for their bills directly online: pay load, pay bills and even buy gift vouchers for their families in the Philippines, so it’s such a good service,” said Mark Mauricio, Chief Operating Officer of SandBox Middle East.

Behind the scenes

Alongside the press conference are simultaneous rehearsals of the different groups performing during the event.

The press conference ended with a teaser of the event theme song Malaya which is a remake of the 2019 Kalayaan event jingle.

Mark your calendars on June 12, 2022. Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre- Zabeel Hall 2 Time: 10:00AM – 8:00PM