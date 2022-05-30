“Wowest” Philippine Independence Day celebration set this June 12

Filipinos are in for a treat this coming June 12 as Emirates Loves Philippines in partnership with the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates organized Kalayaan 2022: The “Wowest” Philippine Independence Day (PID) celebration to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center.
During a press conference on Saturday, May 28, the two organizing bodies announced the rundown of activities Filipinos can expect during the whole-day event. The admission to this PID celebration is free.
“We do expect a lot of Filipinos attending this event. It’s been three years that the pandemic has disrupted our lives so what better way to celebrate Philippine Independence Day but in person,” said event organizer Marian “Bobbi” Carella, Chairperson of PBC-DNE.
The event organizers are eyeing to welcome more than 20,000 Filipinos during the event which will consist of various traditional and festive Filipino performances, unique artists and celebrity guests from the Philippines.
“For the very first time, we have five artists for our Philippine Independence Day, ngayon lang po nangyari ‘yan. Because as always we only have two artists sa mga dating celebrations natin,” said organizer Jo-c Conlu of Emirates Loves Philippines.
Filipinos in the Northern Emirates will be entertained with a serenade from Piolo Pascual, a performance from the upcoming TV series Darna tandem Jane De Leon and Joshua Garcia, and a series of songs from couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles.
“Talagang nag-push talaga kami na makapagdala ng Viva artists. We have Kim and Jerald, super galing nilang dalawa, they will be singing,” shared Jasmine Luis, VP for Business Development of Viva.