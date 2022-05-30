Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announced 3 new cases of mokeypox

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) announced on social media, the detection of three new cases of Monkeypox in the United Arab Emirates.

“Monkeypox is a viral disease, but usually a self-limited one, if compared to Covid-19. It’s mostly transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, including bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets, or with material contaminated with the virus. It can also be passed to the baby in the womb,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The first reported monkeypox case in the country was from a 29-year-old visitor from West Africa reported last May 24. Since then, MoHap has strengthened its policy on the early detection and monitoring of the disease.

MoHaP urged all community members to take careful precautions in large crowds and avoid risky behaviors.

They reassured the public that the UAE health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health.

“All health authorities in the country are committed to a unified national medical guide for dealing with Monkeypox-infected people and their contacts. This includes complete isolation of the infected in hospitals until they recover, while quarantining their close contacts for a period of no less than 21 days at home and monitoring their health condition, and enforcing their compliance with home isolation,” read the statement.

The Ministry requested the public to refrain from spreading rumours and false information.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body.

What are the symptoms?

  • headache
  • skin rash
  • fever
  • body aches
  • chills
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • exhaustion

What is the treatment for monkeypox?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at this time, there are no specific treatments available for monkeypox infection. But outbreaks can be prevented by using existing smallpox vaccines.

Is it life-threatening?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox can occasionally be deadly, especially in poor places with inadequate healthcare, and is closely related to smallpox, which plagued humans for millennia.

MoHap has requested the public to report suspected cases immediately to help in safeguarding the general public from monkeypox.

