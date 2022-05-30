Three brothers stop schooling to help family earn by harvesting catfish

Three brothers have dropped out of classes to help their family earn a living by harvesting catfish.

The “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” episode showed that Darwin, 12; Jeff, 8; and Mark, 5 (not their real names) have been helping out their dad Rolando by working in a fish pond.

The work involves wading through mud to collect catch catfish and they have even been hurt from shards of glass under the mud.

Rolando has been working on the farm for 10 years earning P6,000 a month.

“Dati, pinagbabawalan ko yan,” Rolando said in an interview with Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho. “Naaawa rin ako kaya lang e gusto nila talaga.”

“Talagang masakit sa loob ng isang magulang ‘yung ang liliit ng anak n’yo, makita niyo naghihirap. Hindi obligasyon ng anak ko ‘yung ganyan na kay bata-bata pa tutulong na sa akin,” his wife, Nene added.