Sharjah cracks down on massage parlors for using ‘indecent’ ads

The authorities in Sharjah have cracked down on massage parlours for using ‘indecent’ advertisements.

The Sharjah Police launched an operation against the parlors with the emirate’s Consultative Council approving a number of measures proposed including penalization for the use of “indecent advertisements” to “preserve the privacy of society.”

RELATED STORY: 2,025 arrested: Dubai intensifies crackdown on unlicensed massage centers

Earlier, the Dubai Police made hundreds of arrests and disconnected over 3,000 phone numbers and warned the public about the dangers of visiting unlicensed massage ccenters

In the past three years, police arrested 2,025 violators, 1,643 of whom were charged with breaching public decency.