Philippines orders repatriation of Filipinos from Sri Lanka

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola has ordered the repatriation of Filipinos in Sri Lanka following the economic crisis in the country.

Authorities said that Filipinos in Sri Lanka who intend to return to the Philippines may contact the Philippine Consulate in Colombo through +94 114322267; +94 114322268; +94 112307162; [email protected]; or [email protected].

Filipinos have also been told that they can also reach out to the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh through +88 01735349427 and [email protected]. The overseas Filipino workers in Sri Lanka can also reach the DFA by sending a message to their Facebook page, OFW Help.

Here’s the complete list of contact numbers and emails that OFWs in Sri Lanka may reach out to:

PH Consulate in Colombo
Call:
+94 114322267
+94 114322268
+94 112307162
Email:
[email protected]
[email protected]

PH Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Call:
+88 01735349427
Email:
[email protected]

DFA-OUMWA

+63 967 4421825 (Globe)
+63 908 3442070 (Smart)
+63 999 9802515
[email protected]

