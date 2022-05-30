Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 150 e-scooters, cycles seized in Sharjah during Q1 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

The Sharjah Police have seized 168 e-scooters and bicycles in the first quarter of this year for traffic violations and involvement in serious accidents.

Lt Col Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that a campaign was launched to educate the public about traffic rules.

The Sharjah Police General Command published awareness instructions in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu on social networking sites of the Sharjah Police General Command and through several prints, audio, visual and smart media.

RELATED STORY: E-scooter users in UAE urged to stay on designated paths

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Monkeypox Centers for Disease Control cdc gov website

No overseas Pinoys infected with monkeypox – OWWA

2 mins ago
Sara Leni

‘Ready to meet’: Robredo congratulates Sara Duterte, prepares for transition

2 hours ago
Sri Lanka on map 2

Gov’t preparing list of Filipinos seeking repatriation from Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
Pag IBIG 1

OFWs in Qatar advised to acquire PAG-IBIG ID number

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button