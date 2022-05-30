Over 150 e-scooters, cycles seized in Sharjah during Q1 2022

The Sharjah Police have seized 168 e-scooters and bicycles in the first quarter of this year for traffic violations and involvement in serious accidents.

Lt Col Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that a campaign was launched to educate the public about traffic rules.

The Sharjah Police General Command published awareness instructions in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu on social networking sites of the Sharjah Police General Command and through several prints, audio, visual and smart media.

