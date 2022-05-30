Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs in Qatar advised to acquire PAG-IBIG ID number

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) in Qatar has asked Filipino workers in the country to get the government home mutual fund ID number to avail of different services.

There is a mandatory requirement of a Pag-IBIG number for several services.

POEA said in an advisory posted on Facebook that OFWs and aspiring OFWs need to provide their Pag-IBIG member ID number (MID) into their e-registration system account to avail of services.

Members need to provide their Pag-IBIG MID number for services like loan and provident fund benefit claim application.

The OFWs lacking Pag-IBIG MID number need to register at POEA E-Registration system or at Pag-IBIG’s website.

