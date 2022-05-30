No overseas Pinoys infected with monkeypox – OWWA

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Monday said they have not received any reports of overseas Filipinos being infected with the monkeypox virus.

“Wala pa tayong nare-report sa awa ng Diyos mula sa ating Department of Health, mga embahada, at [Philippine Overseas Labor Offices] patungkol dito,” said OWWA administrator Hans Leo Cacdac in an interview on GMA News’ Unang Balita.

Cacdac said OWWA will provide financial assistance if Filipinos catch the disease including livelihood and scholarship assistance for returning to the Philippines.

Monkeypox cases were found in countries where the disease is not typically found and the WHO said, “Public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe disease such as young children and immunosuppressed persons.”