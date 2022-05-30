Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nepal Army locates wreckage of missing plane

The Nepal Army discovered the crash site of the Tara Air plane on May 30. Mustang’s Chief District Officer, Netra Prasad Sharma, told ANI that search and rescue teams are en route to the site by air and land.

In a separate tweet, the Nepal Army spokesperson confirmed the rescue operations.

“Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed.”

The wreckage of the Tara Air 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft was discovered in Kowang village of Nepal’s Mustang district, hours after it went missing in the mountainous district early on May 29. The plane crashed with 22 people on board.

Due to heavy snowfall in the Mustang district, helicopters dispatched to locate the crashed plane had to be recalled on May 29. However, the Nepal Army announced earlier today that rescue efforts had resumed.

