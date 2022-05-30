LOOK: Tech firm develops contact lens that functions as smartphone

A tech company has developed a contact lens- Mojo Lens- which will also function as a smartphone.

The device turns the whole field of vision as a giant screen, and the lens contains a micro-LED display which can be controlled by moving the eye with the lens being scleral to cover the white of the eyes.

Mike Wiemer, CTO and co-founder of Mojo Vision, custom fit each lens to eyes to make it comfortable to wear.

“It quietly provides you with crucial data while you’re engaged in events that demand your attention,” the company said.

“With its invisible, wearable display, Mojo Lens helps you keep your concentration by providing information heads-up and hands-free,” it added.