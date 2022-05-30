Duterte now preparing to return to ‘citizen life’ in Davao

Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte is preparing to return to his private life in Davao months before he steps down from office.

Senator and former presidential aide Bong Go said that Duterte has started packing his things in Malacañang and is gearing up for his much awaited retirement from politics.

“Tungkol naman sa ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte, nagsisimula na siyang magligpit ng mga gamit pauwi sa kanilang tahanan sa Davao City. Doon siya mananatili sa kanyang retirement bilang private citizen kapiling ang kanyang pamilya,” Go said in a statement.

“Nakakalungkot man na patapos na ang kanyang termino dahil alam kong marami pa siyang gustong gawin para sa bayan, masaya na rin po ako dahil makakapahinga na rin siya na panatag ang loob na ibinigay niya ang lahat ng kanyang makakaya,” Go added.

Duterte will finish his term on June 30 with President-elect Bongbong Marcos taking over his post.

“I am hopeful that he will serve the Filipino people with all your heart and ability and prioritize the welfare of the general public above everything,” Duterte said in a previous speech.