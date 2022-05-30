Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Comelec wants social media regulation law vs. online trolls

The Commission on Elections is seeking a law that would regulate social media and prevent online trolls during elections.

“We would like to readily admit that because of the absence of a law regulating social media in the Philippines that the Comelec is really powerless, at least to monitor what you have said,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in an interview on ABS-CBN.

“That’s the reason why in the next Congress, we will really push for a social media regulation at least as far as election expenditure is concerned,” he added.

Garcia said that the poll body will also be pushing for laws that will prohibit the use of online trolls.

“It’s very difficult really to prove and prosecute and enforce but at the same time, we will push Congress to enact a law specifically for the campaign, specifically the use of trolls during the campaign period,” Garcia said.

“Easily, anybody who will be victimized by these trolls can file cases in relation to cyber libel but of course, it is very difficult to prove and at the same time it’s very difficult to pinpoint the liability of the individuals in this case,” he added.

