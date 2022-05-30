70 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The authorities in the Philippines have said that over 70 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Over 70,790,342 individuals have been administered two-dose primary series vaccination by May 28.

Of them, 2.9 million are healthcare workers, 7.9 million senior citizens, 9.6 million are persons with comorbidities.

Among the regions, Metro Manila has the most number of vaccinated individuals with 9.6 million vaccinated, Calabarzon 6.7 million, and Central Luzon 5.4 million as the government is looking to fully vaccinate 77 million Filipinos by the end of June.

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) have urged local government units to intensify their vaccination efforts.

“Getting vaccinated is the best-defense and best long-term solution in this pandemic,” the DOH said.