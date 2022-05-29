Sen. Tolentino wants probe on P843.9 billion loss of SSS

In Senate Resolution 1006 filed on May 23 by Senator Francis Tolentino, he urged the Senate Committee on government corporations and public enterprises to conduct a probe on the Philippine Social Security System’s (SSS) reported massive net losses on its 2021 unaudited financial statement amounting to P843.9 billion.

The move according to the Senator is set to make sure that SSS has the “financial viability and capacity to carry out its fiduciary responsibilities to the general public.”

As of April 2021, SSS was able to record a total of 40.49 million Filipinos enrolled in their system.

30.77 million are employed members

5.03 million are voluntary paying members

3.35 million are self-employed 8 members

1.34 million are Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) members

SSS previously reported that the massive net loss of Php843.9 billion in its 2021 unaudited financial statement is a result of a change in accounting standard brought by Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS) and is due to the recognition of the Margin for Adverse Deviation (MfAD) in policy reserves.

The Mfad is considered as a buffer for conservatism, used in the calculation of an actuarial liability for possible unfavorable deviations from expected experience.

Tolentino also pointed out that despite assurance from SSS that its cash flows and funding situation remain secured, there is a need to study the effects of its net losses to ensure the agency remains financially viable for paying out benefits to covered members.

The senator also called for the revisiting of the Social Security Act of 2018.

This act protects members and their beneficiaries against the hazards of disability, sickness, maternity, old age, death, and other contingencies resulting in loss of income or financial burden.