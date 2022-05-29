Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sen. Tolentino wants probe on P843.9 billion loss of SSS

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar3 hours ago

In Senate Resolution 1006 filed on May 23 by Senator Francis Tolentino, he urged the Senate Committee on government corporations and public enterprises to conduct a probe on the Philippine Social Security System’s (SSS) reported massive net losses on its 2021 unaudited financial statement amounting to P843.9 billion.

The move according to the Senator is set to make sure that SSS has the “financial viability and capacity to carry out its fiduciary responsibilities to the general public.”

As of April 2021, SSS was able to record a total of 40.49 million Filipinos enrolled in their system.

  • 30.77 million are employed members
  • 5.03 million are voluntary paying members
  • 3.35 million are self-employed 8 members
  • 1.34 million are Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) members

SSS previously reported that the massive net loss of Php843.9 billion in its 2021 unaudited financial statement is a result of a change in accounting standard brought by Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS) and is due to the recognition of the Margin for Adverse Deviation (MfAD) in policy reserves.

The Mfad is considered as a buffer for conservatism, used in the calculation of an actuarial liability for possible unfavorable deviations from expected experience.

Tolentino also pointed out that despite assurance from SSS that its  cash flows and funding situation remain secured, there is a need to study the effects of its net losses to ensure the agency remains financially viable for paying out benefits to covered members.

The senator also called for the revisiting of the Social Security Act of 2018.

This act protects members and their beneficiaries against the hazards of disability, sickness, maternity, old age, death, and other contingencies resulting in loss of income or financial burden.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Tara Air Nepal plane

Passenger plane goes missing in Nepal with 22 on board

3 mins ago
bea alonzo 1

Flirting already counts as cheating – Bea Alonzo

1 hour ago
Sharlene San Pedro graduate

LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro graduates from college, receives model student award

1 hour ago
Bongbong Marcos Antonio Carpio

Retired SC judge Carpio praises Marcos over West Philippine Sea stand

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button