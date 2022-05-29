Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Retired SC judge Carpio praises Marcos over West Philippine Sea stand

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio has welcomed the stand of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the highly-contested West Philippine Sea.

“We certainly welcome this new position of Marcos Jr., which is the only correct position that any president of the Philippines can take on the West Philippine Sea issue,” Carpio said while speaking at a webinar organized by the National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea Saturday.

RELATED STORY: President-elect Bongbong Marcos appeals for prayers, good wishes

He said the president-elect’s statement was “a dramatic and surprising sea change on the West Philippine Sea issue” adding: “We can now breathe a heavy sigh of relief as if the strongest new political typhoon forecasted to imminently hit our country since World War II suddenly dissipated before reaching our shores.”

Carpio was reacting to Marcos’ statements on the maritime dispute with China in his interview with select media as he asserted the 2016 decision by an international arbitral tribunal in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Tara Air Nepal plane

Passenger plane goes missing in Nepal with 22 on board

4 seconds ago
bea alonzo 1

Flirting already counts as cheating – Bea Alonzo

1 hour ago
Sharlene San Pedro graduate

LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro graduates from college, receives model student award

1 hour ago
dead child

8-year-old boy beaten to death by parents for staying up late

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button