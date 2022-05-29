Retired SC judge Carpio praises Marcos over West Philippine Sea stand

Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio has welcomed the stand of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the highly-contested West Philippine Sea.

“We certainly welcome this new position of Marcos Jr., which is the only correct position that any president of the Philippines can take on the West Philippine Sea issue,” Carpio said while speaking at a webinar organized by the National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea Saturday.

RELATED STORY: President-elect Bongbong Marcos appeals for prayers, good wishes

He said the president-elect’s statement was “a dramatic and surprising sea change on the West Philippine Sea issue” adding: “We can now breathe a heavy sigh of relief as if the strongest new political typhoon forecasted to imminently hit our country since World War II suddenly dissipated before reaching our shores.”

Carpio was reacting to Marcos’ statements on the maritime dispute with China in his interview with select media as he asserted the 2016 decision by an international arbitral tribunal in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s claims to almost the entire South China Sea.