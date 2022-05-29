Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Passenger plane goes missing in Nepal with 22 on board

A passenger plane with 22 people on board went missing in Nepal on Sunday, the operating airline and officials said. Here’s all we know so far about the incident and location.

The Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air took off from the western town of Pokhara bound for Jomsom at 9:55 am (0410 GMT) but air traffic control lost contact after 15 minutes. There were 19 passengers on board and three crew members.

The passengers included two Germans and four Indians, with the remainder Nepali. The country’s Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed two helicopters for a search operation. Poor weather and low visibility have been hampering the operation.

Prior to this incident, Nepal’s aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance. The European Union has even banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.

In 2019 three people died when a plane veered off the runway and hit two helicopters while taking off near Mount Everest. In the same year, Nepal’s tourism minister Rabindra Adhikari was among seven people killed when a helicopter crashed in the country’s hilly east.

In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crashed near Kathmandu’s difficult-to-approach international airport, killing 51 people. While in 1992, all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu airport.

